Swimming-Olympics-South Africa's le Clos wins men's 200m butterfly gold
#Africa
July 31, 2012 / 7:01 PM / in 5 years

Swimming-Olympics-South Africa's le Clos wins men's 200m butterfly gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Chad le Clos of South Africa won the men’s 200 metres butterfly gold medal at the London Olympics on Tuesday, pipping Michael Phelps on the final stroke and stopping him become the first male swimmer to win the same event at three successive Games.

Phelps, however, moved into a tie with Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina for the record career tally of 18 Olympic medals with the silver, while Japan’s Takeshi Matsuda clinched bronze.

Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

