Olympics-Men's swimming 200m butterfly gold medal results

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's Chad Le Clos won the gold medal in the men's swimming 200m butterfly event on Tuesday. Michael Phelps of the United States won the silver and Japan's Takeshi Matsuda won the bronze. Results Table 1. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 1 minute 52.96 seconds 2. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 1:53.01 3. Takeshi Matsuda (Japan) 1:53.21 4. Dinko Jukic (Austria) 1:54.35 5. Tyler Clary (U.S.) 1:55.06 6. Velimir Stjepanovic (Serbia) 1:55.07 7. Pawel Korzeniowski (Poland) 1:55.08 8. Chen Yin (China) 1:55.18