FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Men's swimming 200m butterfly gold medal results
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
July 31, 2012 / 7:06 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's swimming 200m butterfly gold medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's Chad Le Clos won
the gold medal in the men's swimming 200m butterfly event on   
Tuesday. Michael Phelps of the United States won the silver and
Japan's Takeshi Matsuda won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1. Chad Le Clos (South Africa)  1 minute 52.96 seconds 
 2. Michael Phelps (U.S.)        1:53.01                
 3. Takeshi Matsuda (Japan)      1:53.21                
 4. Dinko Jukic (Austria)        1:54.35                
 5. Tyler Clary (U.S.)           1:55.06                
 6. Velimir Stjepanovic (Serbia) 1:55.07                
 7. Pawel Korzeniowski (Poland)  1:55.08                
 8. Chen Yin (China)             1:55.18

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.