Olympics-Men's swimming 200m individual medley semi-final results

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The top qualifiers in the Olympic men's swimming 200m individual medley semi-finals on Wednesday were Ryan Lochte and Michael Phelps of the United States and Laszlo Cseh of Hungary. Results Table Semifinal 2 1. Laszlo Cseh (Hungary) 1 minute 56.74 seconds 2. Thiago Pereira (Brazil) 1:57.45 3. Kosuke Hagino (Japan) 1:57.95 4. Ken Takakuwa (Japan) 1:58.31 5. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 1:58.49 6. Markus Deibler (Germany) 1:58.88 7. Joe Roebuck (Britain) 1:59.57 8. Daniel Tranter (Australia) 2:00.46 Semifinal 1 1. Ryan Lochte (U.S.) 1:56.13 2. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 1:57.11 3. James Goddard (Britain) 1:58.49 4. Gal Nevo (Israel) 1:59.17 5. Henrique Rodrigues (Brazil) 1:59.58 6. Vytautas Janusaitis (Lithuania) 2:00.13 7. Andrew Ford (Canada) 2:01.58 . Markus Rogan (Austria) DSQ Qualified for Next Round 1. Ryan Lochte (U.S.) 1 minute 56.13 seconds 2. Laszlo Cseh (Hungary) 1:56.74 3. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 1:57.11 4. Thiago Pereira (Brazil) 1:57.45 5. Kosuke Hagino (Japan) 1:57.95 6. Ken Takakuwa (Japan) 1:58.31 7. James Goddard (Britain) 1:58.49 7. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 1:58.49