Olympics-Men's swimming 200m individual medley semi-final results
#Olympics News
August 1, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's swimming 200m individual medley semi-final results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The top qualifiers in the Olympic
men's swimming 200m individual medley semi-finals on Wednesday
were Ryan Lochte and Michael Phelps of the United States and 
Laszlo Cseh of Hungary.
    
 Results Table
 
 Semifinal 2
 1.  Laszlo Cseh (Hungary)           1 minute 56.74 seconds 
 2.  Thiago Pereira (Brazil)         1:57.45                
 3.  Kosuke Hagino (Japan)           1:57.95                
 4.  Ken Takakuwa (Japan)            1:58.31                
 5.  Chad Le Clos (South Africa)     1:58.49                
 6.  Markus Deibler (Germany)        1:58.88                
 7.  Joe Roebuck (Britain)           1:59.57                
 8.  Daniel Tranter (Australia)      2:00.46                

 Semifinal 1
 1.  Ryan Lochte (U.S.)              1:56.13                
 2.  Michael Phelps (U.S.)           1:57.11                
 3.  James Goddard (Britain)         1:58.49                
 4.  Gal Nevo (Israel)               1:59.17                
 5.  Henrique Rodrigues (Brazil)     1:59.58                
 6.  Vytautas Janusaitis (Lithuania) 2:00.13                
 7.  Andrew Ford (Canada)            2:01.58                
 .   Markus Rogan (Austria)          DSQ                    
 
 Qualified for Next Round
 1.  Ryan Lochte (U.S.)          1 minute 56.13 seconds 
 2.  Laszlo Cseh (Hungary)       1:56.74                
 3.  Michael Phelps (U.S.)       1:57.11                
 4.  Thiago Pereira (Brazil)     1:57.45                
 5.  Kosuke Hagino (Japan)       1:57.95                
 6.  Ken Takakuwa (Japan)        1:58.31                
 7.  James Goddard (Britain)     1:58.49                
 7.  Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 1:58.49

