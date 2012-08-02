Olympics-Men's swimming 200m individual medley medal results

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Michael Phelps of the United States won the Olympic gold medal in the men's swimming 200m individual medley on Thursday. Ryan Lochte of the United States won the silver and Hungary's Laszlo Cseh won the bronze. Results Table 1. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 1 minute 54.27 seconds 2. Ryan Lochte (U.S.) 1:54.90 3. Laszlo Cseh (Hungary) 1:56.22 4. Thiago Pereira (Brazil) 1:56.74 5. Kosuke Hagino (Japan) 1:57.35 6. Ken Takakuwa (Japan) 1:58.53 7. James Goddard (Britain) 1:59.05 8. Markus Deibler (Germany) 1:59.10