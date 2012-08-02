FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's swimming 200m individual medley medal results
#Olympics News
August 2, 2012 / 7:36 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's swimming 200m individual medley medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Michael Phelps of the United
States won the Olympic gold medal in the men's swimming 200m
individual medley on Thursday. Ryan Lochte of the United States
won the silver and Hungary's Laszlo Cseh won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1. Michael Phelps (U.S.)    1 minute 54.27 seconds 
 2. Ryan Lochte (U.S.)       1:54.90                
 3. Laszlo Cseh (Hungary)    1:56.22                
 4. Thiago Pereira (Brazil)  1:56.74                
 5. Kosuke Hagino (Japan)    1:57.35                
 6. Ken Takakuwa (Japan)     1:58.53                
 7. James Goddard (Britain)  1:59.05                
 8. Markus Deibler (Germany) 1:59.10

