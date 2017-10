LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - China’s Sun Yang won the gold medal in the men’s 400 metres freestyle at the London Olympics on Saturday and became the first Chinese man to win an Olympic swimming title.

South Korea’s Park Tae-hwan, the gold medallist in Beijing four years ago, was second while American Peter Vanderkaay was third. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)