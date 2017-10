LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Men's swimming 400m freestyle final results at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Results Table 1. Yang Sun (China) 3:40.14 OR 2. Taehwan Park (South Korea)3:42.06 3. Peter Vanderkaay (U.S.) 3:44.69 4. Yun Hao (China) 3:46.02 5. Conor Dwyer (U.S.) 3:46.39 6. Gergo Kis (Hungary) 3:47.03 7. David Carry (Britain) 3:48.62 8. Ryan Napoleon (Australia) 3:49.25 (Editing by Eric Beech)