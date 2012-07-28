Olympics-Men's swimming 400m individual medley heat 5 results

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's Chad Le Clos was the top qualifier in heat 5 of the Olympic men's swimming 400m individual medley heats at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with a time of 4:12.24 at the Aquatics Centre in London. The other top qualifiers were Japan's Kosuke Hagino with 4:10.01, South Africa's Chad Le Clos with 4:12.24 and The United States' Ryan Lochte with 4:12.35. Results Table Heat 5 1. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 4 minutes 12.24 seconds 2. Ryan Lochte (U.S.) 4:12.35 3. Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia) 4:12.66 4. Luca Marin (Italy) 4:13.02 5. Yuya Horihata (Japan) 4:13.09 6. Riaan Schoeman (South Africa) 4:17.22 6. Federico Turrini (Italy) 4:17.22 8. Daniel Tranter (Australia) 4:25.76 Heat 4 1. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 4:13.33 2. Laszlo Cseh (Hungary) 4:13.40 3. Yannick Lebherz (Germany) 4:15.41 4. Roberto Pavoni (Britain) 4:15.56 5. Wang Chengxiang (China) 4:15.57 6. Maxym Shemberyev (Ukraine) 4:16.63 7. Ioannis Drymonakos (Greece) 4:17.04 8. Alec Page (Canada) 4:19.17 Heat 3 1. Kosuke Hagino (Japan) 4:10.01 2. Thiago Pereira (Brazil) 4:12.39 3. Gal Nevo (Israel) 4:14.77 4. Yang Zhixian (China) 4:15.45 5. Alexander Tichonov (Russia) 4:18.12 6. David Verraszto (Hungary) 4:18.31 7. Joe Roebuck (Britain) 4:20.24 . Taki M'Rabet (Tunisia) DSQ Heat 2 1. Ward Bauwens (Belgium) 4:16.71 2. Raphael Stacchiotti (Luxembourg) 4:17.20 3. Yury Suvorau (Belarus) 4:23.06 3. Diogo Carvalho (Portugal) 4:23.06 5. Jung Wonyong (Korea) 4:23.12 6. Esteban Enderica (Ecuador) 4:24.32 7. Pedro Pinotes (Angola) 4:24.69 8. Zheng Wen Quah (Singapore) 4:26.81 Heat 1 1. Bradley Ally (Barbados) 4:21.32 2. Anton Sveinn McKee (Iceland) 4:25.06 3. Marko Blazevski (Macedonia FYR) 4:32.38 4. Rafael Alfaro (El Salvador) 4:35.80 5. Ahmed Ghithe Atari (Qatar) 5:21.30 Qualified for Next Round 1. Kosuke Hagino (Japan) 4 minutes 10.01 seconds 2. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 4:12.24 3. Ryan Lochte (U.S.) 4:12.35 4. Thiago Pereira (Brazil) 4:12.39 5. Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia) 4:12.66 6. Luca Marin (Italy) 4:13.02 7. Yuya Horihata (Japan) 4:13.09 8. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 4:13.33