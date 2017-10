LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Ryan Lochte of the United States won the gold medal in the men’s 400 metres individual medley at the London Olympics on Saturday.

Brazil’s Thiago Pereira was second and Japan’s Kosuke Hagino third. American Michael Phelps, who was defending the title he won at the past two Olympics, finished fourth. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)