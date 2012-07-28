FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Men's swimming 400m individual medley final result
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's swimming 400m individual medley final result

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - The United States' Ryan Lochte
won the Olympic gold medal in the men's Swimming 400m individual
medley at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
    Lochte finished with a time of 4:05.18 at the Aquatics
Centre in London to claim the United States' first gold medal of
the games.
    Brazil's Thiago Pereira won the silver with a time of
4:08.86 and Japan's Kosuke Hagino won the bronze with a time of
4:08.94.
    The United States now have two medals at the games with
Brazil collecting its third and Japan collecting its third.
 Results Table
 1. Ryan Lochte (U.S.)               4 minutes 5.18 seconds 
 2. Thiago Pereira (Brazil)          4:08.86                
 3. Kosuke Hagino (Japan)            4:08.94                
 4. Michael Phelps (U.S.)            4:09.28                
 5. Chad Le Clos (South Africa)      4:12.42                
 6. Yuya Horihata (Japan)            4:13.30                
 7. Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia) 4:13.49                
 8. Luca Marin (Italy)               4:14.89

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.