Olympics-Men's swimming 4 x 100m freestyle relay final results
#Olympics News
July 29, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's swimming 4 x 100m freestyle relay final results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - France won the Olympic gold
medal in the men's swimming 4 x 100m freestyle relay at the 2012
London Games on Sunday.
    
 Results Table
 
 1. France
    Amaury Leveaux/Fabien Gilot/Clement Lefert/Yannick Agnel
    3 minutes 9.93 seconds 
 2. U.S.
 Nathan Adrian/Michael Phelps/Cullen Jones/Ryan Lochte          
        
 3:10.38                
 3. Russia
 Andrey Grechin/Nikita Lobintsev/Vladimir Morozov/Danila Izotov
 3:11.41                
 4. Australia
 James Magnussen/Matt Targett/Eamon Sullivan/James Roberts    
 3:11.63                
 5. South Africa
 Gideon Louw/Darian Townsend/Graeme Moore/Roland Schoeman      
 3:13.45                
 6. Germany
 Benjamin Starke/Markus Deibler/Christoph Fildebrandt/Marco di  
 Carli 3:13.52                
 7. Italy
 Luca Dotto/Marco Orsi/Michele Santucci/Filippo Magnini         
     
 3:14.13                
 8. Belgium
 Dieter Dekoninck/Jasper Aerents/Emmanuel Vanluchene/Pieter  
 Timmers  3:14.40

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
