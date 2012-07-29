Olympics-Men's swimming 4 x 100m freestyle relay final results

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - France won the Olympic gold medal in the men's swimming 4 x 100m freestyle relay at the 2012 London Games on Sunday. Results Table 1. France Amaury Leveaux/Fabien Gilot/Clement Lefert/Yannick Agnel 3 minutes 9.93 seconds 2. U.S. Nathan Adrian/Michael Phelps/Cullen Jones/Ryan Lochte 3:10.38 3. Russia Andrey Grechin/Nikita Lobintsev/Vladimir Morozov/Danila Izotov 3:11.41 4. Australia James Magnussen/Matt Targett/Eamon Sullivan/James Roberts 3:11.63 5. South Africa Gideon Louw/Darian Townsend/Graeme Moore/Roland Schoeman 3:13.45 6. Germany Benjamin Starke/Markus Deibler/Christoph Fildebrandt/Marco di Carli 3:13.52 7. Italy Luca Dotto/Marco Orsi/Michele Santucci/Filippo Magnini 3:14.13 8. Belgium Dieter Dekoninck/Jasper Aerents/Emmanuel Vanluchene/Pieter Timmers 3:14.40