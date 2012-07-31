FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Men's swimming 4 x 200m freestyle relay heat results
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 11:18 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's swimming 4 x 200m freestyle relay heat results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - The United States was the top
qualifier in the Olympic men's Swimming 4 x 200m freestyle relay
heats at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday with a time of 7:06.75
at the Aquatics Centre in London. 
    The other top qualifiers were France with 7:09.18, Germany
with 7:09.23, Australia with 7:10.50, Britain with 7:10.70,
China with 7:11.35, South Africa with 7:11.51 and Hungary with
7:11.64.

    Results Table
 
Heat 2
1.  U.S.
Charles Houchin/Matthew McLean/Davis Tarwater/Conor Dwyer       
       7 minutes 6.75 seconds 
2.  Australia
David Mckeon/Cameron McEvoy/Ned McKendry/Ryan Napoleon          
  7:10.50                
3.  Britain
David Carry/Ross Davenport/Robert Bale/Robbie Renwick           
    7:10.70                
4.  China
Lu Zhiwu/Li Yunqi/Jiang Haiqi/Dai Jun                           
      7:11.35                
5.  Russia
Artem Lobuzov/Evgeni Lagunov/Mikhail Polishchuk/Alexander
Sukhorukov  7:11.86                
6.  Belgium
Dieter Dekoninck/Glenn Surgeloose/Louis Croenen/Pieter Timmers  
    7:14.44                
7.  Canada
Blake Worsley/Colin Russell/Tobias Oriwol/Alec Page             
     7:15.22                
8.  Austria
David Brandl/Christian Scheruebl/Markus Rogan/Florian Janistyn  
    7:17.94                

    Heat 1
1.  France
Jeremy Stravius/Gregory Mallet/Amaury Leveaux/Clement Lefert    
     7:09.18                
2.  Germany
Tim Wallburger/Dimitri Colupaev/Clemens Rapp/Paul Biedermann    
    7:09.23                
3.  South Africa
Darian Townsend/Jean Basson/Sebastien Rousseau/Chad Le Clos    
7:11.51                
4.  Hungary
Dominik Kozma/Peter Bernek/Laszlo Cseh/Gergo Kis                
    7:11.64                
5.  Japan
Yuki Kobori/Sho Sotodate/Chiaki Ishibashi/Yuya Horihata         
      7:11.74                
6.  Italy
Gianluca Maglia/Alex Di Giorgio/Riccardo Maestri/Marco Belotti  
      7:12.69                
7.  Denmark
Daniel Skaaning/Pal Joensen/Anders Lie/Mads Glaesner            
    7:15.04                
8.  New Zealand
Matthew Stanley/Steven Kent/Dylan Dunlop-Barrett/Andrew McMillan
7:17.18  
    
                  
Qualified for Next Round
.  U.S.
Charles Houchin/Matthew McLean/Davis Tarwater/Conor Dwyer       
   7 minutes 6.75 seconds 
.  France
Jeremy Stravius/Gregory Mallet/Amaury Leveaux/Clement Lefert    
 7:09.18                
.  Germany
Tim Wallburger/Dimitri Colupaev/Clemens Rapp/Paul Biedermann    
7:09.23                
.  Australia
David Mckeon/Cameron McEvoy/Ned McKendry/Ryan Napoleon        
7:10.50                
.  Britain
David Carry/Ross Davenport/Robert Bale/Robbie Renwick           
7:10.70                
.  China
Lu Zhiwu/Li Yunqi/Jiang Haiqi/Dai Jun                           
  7:11.35                
.  South Africa
Darian Townsend/Jean Basson/Sebastien Rousseau/Chad Le Clos
7:11.51                
.  Hungary
Dominik Kozma/Peter Bernek/Laszlo Cseh/Gergo Kis                
7:11.64

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.