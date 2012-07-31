FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Swimming-Phelps now most decorated Olympian with relay gold
July 31, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Swimming-Phelps now most decorated Olympian with relay gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Swimmer Michael Phelps became the most successful Olympian ever when he helped the United States to the gold medal in the men’s 4x200 metres freestyle relay at the London Games on Tuesday, winning the 19th medal of his storied career.

Phelps, who had equalled Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina’s haul of 18 medals earlier when he won silver in the men’s 200 butterfly final, swum the anchor leg in the relay for the Americans.

The 27-year-old had already set the record for gold medals, winning six in Athens in 2004 and an unprecedented eight in Beijing four years ago. The relay victory was his first gold in London.

France took the silver in the relay, while China won the bronze. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

