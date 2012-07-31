Olympics-US wins men's swimming 4 x 200m freestyle relay final-results

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - The United States won the gold medal in the men's swimming 4 x 200m freestyle relay on Tuesday. France won the silver and China won the bronze. Results Table 1. U.S. Ryan Lochte/Conor Dwyer/Ricky Berens/Michael Phelps 6 minutes 59.70 seconds 2. France Amaury Leveaux/Gregory Mallet/Clement Lefert/Yannick Agnel 7:02.77 3. China Hao Yun/Li Yunqi/Jiang Haiqi/Sun Yang 7:06.30 4. Germany Paul Biedermann/Dimitri Colupaev/Tim Wallburger/Clemens Rapp 7:06.59 5. Australia Thomas Fraser-Holmes/Kenrick Monk/Ned McKendry/Ryan Napoleon 7:07.00 6. Britain Robbie Renwick/Ieuan Lloyd/Rob Bale/Ross Davenport 7:09.33 7. South Africa Darian Townsend/Sebastien Rousseau/Chad Le Clos/Jean Basson 7:09.65 8. Hungary Dominik Kozma/Laszlo Cseh/Peter Bernek/Gergo Kis 7:13.66