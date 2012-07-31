FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-US wins men's swimming 4 x 200m freestyle relay final-results
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 8:36 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-US wins men's swimming 4 x 200m freestyle relay final-results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - The United States won the gold
medal in the men's swimming 4 x 200m freestyle relay on Tuesday.
France won the silver and China won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1. U.S.
 Ryan Lochte/Conor Dwyer/Ricky Berens/Michael Phelps            
  6 minutes 59.70 seconds 
 2. France
 Amaury Leveaux/Gregory Mallet/Clement Lefert/Yannick Agnel     
  7:02.77                 
 3. China
 Hao Yun/Li Yunqi/Jiang Haiqi/Sun Yang                          
   7:06.30                 
 4. Germany
 Paul Biedermann/Dimitri Colupaev/Tim Wallburger/Clemens Rapp   
 7:06.59                 
 5. Australia
 Thomas Fraser-Holmes/Kenrick Monk/Ned McKendry/Ryan Napoleon  
7:07.00                 
 6. Britain
 Robbie Renwick/Ieuan Lloyd/Rob Bale/Ross Davenport           
7:09.33                 
 7. South Africa
 Darian Townsend/Sebastien Rousseau/Chad Le Clos/Jean Basson
7:09.65                 
 8. Hungary
 Dominik Kozma/Laszlo Cseh/Peter Bernek/Gergo Kis               
 7:13.66

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.