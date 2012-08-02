Olympics-Men's swimming 50m freestyle semi-final results

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cullen Jones of the United States, Brazil's Cesar Cielo and Anthony Ervin of the United States were the top qualifiers in the semi-finals of the Olympic men's swimming 50m freestyle on Thursday. Results Table Semifinal 2 1. Bruno Fratus (Brazil) 21.63 seconds 2. George Bovell (Trinidad and Tobago) 21.77 3. Florent Manaudou (France) 21.80 4. Roland Schoeman (South Africa) 21.88 5. Andrey Grechin (Russia) 21.98 6. Luca Dotto (Italy) 22.09 7. Brent Hayden (Canada) 22.12 8. Norbert Trandafir (Romania) 22.30 Semifinal 1 1. Cullen Jones (U.S.) 21.54 1. Cesar Cielo (Brazil) 21.54 3. Anthony Ervin (U.S.) 21.62 4. Eamon Sullivan (Australia) 21.88 5. Gideon Louw (South Africa) 21.92 6. James Magnussen (Australia) 22.00 7. Krisztian Takacs (Hungary) 22.01 8. Andrii Govorov (Ukraine) 22.12 Qualified for Next Round 1. Cesar Cielo (Brazil) 21.54 seconds 1. Cullen Jones (U.S.) 21.54 3. Anthony Ervin (U.S.) 21.62 4. Bruno Fratus (Brazil) 21.63 5. George Bovell (Trinidad and Tobago) 21.77 6. Florent Manaudou (France) 21.80 7. Eamon Sullivan (Australia) 21.88 7. Roland Schoeman (South Africa) 21.88