FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Men's swimming 50m freestyle semi-final results
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 2, 2012 / 7:06 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's swimming 50m freestyle semi-final results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cullen Jones of the United States,
Brazil's Cesar Cielo and Anthony Ervin of the United States were
the top qualifiers in the semi-finals of the Olympic men's
swimming 50m freestyle on Thursday.

 Results Table
 
 Semifinal 2
 1.  Bruno Fratus (Brazil)               21.63 seconds 
 2.  George Bovell (Trinidad and Tobago) 21.77         
 3.  Florent Manaudou (France)           21.80         
 4.  Roland Schoeman (South Africa)      21.88         
 5.  Andrey Grechin (Russia)             21.98         
 6.  Luca Dotto (Italy)                  22.09         
 7.  Brent Hayden (Canada)               22.12         
 8.  Norbert Trandafir (Romania)         22.30         

 Semifinal 1
 1.  Cullen Jones (U.S.)                 21.54         
 1.  Cesar Cielo (Brazil)                21.54         
 3.  Anthony Ervin (U.S.)                21.62         
 4.  Eamon Sullivan (Australia)          21.88         
 5.  Gideon Louw (South Africa)          21.92         
 6.  James Magnussen (Australia)         22.00         
 7.  Krisztian Takacs (Hungary)          22.01         
 8.  Andrii Govorov (Ukraine)            22.12         
 
 Qualified for Next Round
 1.  Cesar Cielo (Brazil)                21.54 seconds 
 1.  Cullen Jones (U.S.)                 21.54         
 3.  Anthony Ervin (U.S.)                21.62         
 4.  Bruno Fratus (Brazil)               21.63         
 5.  George Bovell (Trinidad and Tobago) 21.77         
 6.  Florent Manaudou (France)           21.80         
 7.  Eamon Sullivan (Australia)          21.88         
 7.  Roland Schoeman (South Africa)      21.88

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.