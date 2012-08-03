Olympics-France's Manaudou wins gold in men's swimming 50m freestyle - results

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - France's Florent Manaudou won the Olympic gold medal in the men's swimming 50m freestyle on Friday. The United States' Cullen Jones won the silver medal and Brazil's Cesar Cielo took bronze. Results Table 1. Florent Manaudou (France) 21.34 seconds 2. Cullen Jones (U.S.) 21.54 3. Cesar Cielo (Brazil) 21.59 4. Bruno Fratus (Brazil) 21.61 5. Anthony Ervin (U.S.) 21.78 6. Roland Schoeman (South Africa) 21.80 7. George Bovell (Trinidad and Tobago) 21.82 8. Eamon Sullivan (Australia) 21.98