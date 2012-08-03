FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-France's Manaudou wins gold in men's swimming 50m freestyle - results
#Olympics News
August 3, 2012 / 7:41 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-France's Manaudou wins gold in men's swimming 50m freestyle - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) -
France's Florent Manaudou won the Olympic gold medal in the
men's swimming 50m freestyle on Friday.
    The United States' Cullen Jones won the silver medal and
Brazil's Cesar Cielo took bronze.
 Results Table
 
 1. Florent Manaudou (France)           21.34 seconds 
 2. Cullen Jones (U.S.)                 21.54         
 3. Cesar Cielo (Brazil)                21.59         
 4. Bruno Fratus (Brazil)               21.61         
 5. Anthony Ervin (U.S.)                21.78         
 6. Roland Schoeman (South Africa)      21.80         
 7. George Bovell (Trinidad and Tobago) 21.82         
 8. Eamon Sullivan (Australia)          21.98

