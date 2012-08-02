Olympics-Women's swimming 100m freestyle medal results

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' Ranomi Kromowidjojo won the Olympic gold medal in the women's swimming 100m freestyle on Thursday. Belarus' Aliaksandra Herasimenia won the silver and China's Tang Yi won the bronze. Results Table 1. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (Netherlands) 53.00 seconds OR 2. Aliaksandra Herasimenia (Belarus) 53.38 3. Tang Yi (China) 53.44 4. Melanie Schlanger (Australia) 53.47 5. Missy Franklin (U.S.) 53.64 6. Francesca Halsall (Britain) 53.66 7. Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark) 53.75 8. Jessica Hardy (U.S.) 54.02