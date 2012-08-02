FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's swimming 100m freestyle medal results
#Olympics News
August 2, 2012 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's swimming 100m freestyle medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' Ranomi
Kromowidjojo won the Olympic gold medal in the women's swimming
100m freestyle on Thursday. Belarus' Aliaksandra Herasimenia won
the silver and China's Tang Yi won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (Netherlands) 53.00 seconds OR
 2. Aliaksandra Herasimenia (Belarus) 53.38         
 3. Tang Yi (China)                   53.44         
 4. Melanie Schlanger (Australia)     53.47         
 5. Missy Franklin (U.S.)             53.64         
 6. Francesca Halsall (Britain)       53.66         
 7. Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark)        53.75         
 8. Jessica Hardy (U.S.)              54.02

