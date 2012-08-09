FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's swimming 10km freestyle gold medal results
#Olympics News
August 9, 2012 / 1:21 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's swimming 10km freestyle gold medal results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's Eva Risztov won the Olympic
gold medal in the women's swimming 10km freestyle on Thursday.
The United States' Haley Anderson won the silver and Italy's
Martina Grimaldi won the bronze.
 
 Results Table
 
 1.  Eva Risztov (Hungary)             1 hour 57 minutes 38.2
seconds 
 2.  Haley Anderson (U.S.)             1:57:38.6                
     
 3.  Martina Grimaldi (Italy)          1:57:41.8                
     
 4.  Keri-Anne Payne (Britain)         1:57:42.2                
     
 5.  Angela Maurer (Germany)           1:57:52.8                
     
 6.  Ophelie Aspord (France)           1:58:43.1                
     
 7.  Olga Beresnyeva (Ukraine)         1:58:44.4                
     
 8.  Erika Villaecija Garcia (Spain)   1:58:49.5                
     
 9.  Jana Pechanova (Czech Republic)   1:58:52.8                
     
 10. Anna Guseva (Russia)              1:58:53.0                
     
 11. Melissa Gorman (Australia)        1:58:53.1                
     
 12. Karla Sitic (Croatia)             1:58:54.7                
     
 13. Yumi Kida (Japan)                 1:58:59.1                
     
 14. Yanel Pinto Perez (Venezuela)     1:59:05.8                
     
 15. Natalia Charlos (Poland)          1:59:58.7                
     
 16. Heidi Gan (Malaysia)              2:00:45.0                
     
 17. Cecilia Biagioli (Argentina)      2:01:02.2                
     
 18. Zsofia Balazs (Canada)            2:01:17.8                
     
 19. Swann Oberson (Switzerland)       2:01:38.0                
     
 20. Tang Wing Yung (Hong Kong, China) 2:02:33.4                
     
 21. Lizeth Rueda (Mexico)             2:02:46.1                
     
 22. Marianna Lymperta (Greece)        2:04:26.5                
     
 .   Poliana Okimoto (Brazil)          DNF                      
     
 .   Jessica Roux (South Africa)       DNF                      
     
 .   Fang Yanqiao (China)              DNS

