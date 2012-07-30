FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Swimming-Franklin wins 100m backstroke gold
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 30, 2012 / 7:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Swimming-Franklin wins 100m backstroke gold

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Missy Franklin lived up to her billing as the next big thing in women’s swimming when she won the 100 metres backstroke gold medal at the London Olympics on Monday.

The American teenager, competing in a record seven events in her first Olympics, overhauled Australia’s Emily Seebohm in the final few strokes to get her hand on the wall first in a time of 58.33 seconds.

Incredibly, Franklin had just swum in the semi-finals of the 200 freestyle less than 20 minutes earlier and qualified eighth for the final.

Seebohm, who led at the turn under world record pace, held on to take silver while Japan’s Aya Terakawa was third.

Seebohm came agonisingly close to breaking the world record when she won her heat in 58.23 seconds, just 0.11 outside the mark set by Britain’s Gemma Spofforth at the 2009 world championships in Rome, then topped the semi-finals but was unable to repeat her performance in the final.

Franklin, the rising talent of the American women’s team, now has two medal from two events after winning a relay bronze on the opening night. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.