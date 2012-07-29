FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's swimming 100m backstroke heat 1 result
July 29, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Women's swimming 100m backstroke heat 1 result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Karen Vilorio of Honduras won
heat 1 in the Olympic women's Swimming 100m backstroke with a
time of 1:06.38 at the 2012 London Games on Sunday at the
Aquatics Centre.
    Vilorio leads the Olympic women's swimming 100m backstroke
heat 1 round with a time of 1:06.38.
    Andorra's Monica Ramirez is currently second with a time of
1:07.72 and Uruguay's Ines Remersaro is third with a time of
1:08.03 after the most recent heat.
 Results Table
 
 1.  Karen Vilorio (Honduras)     1 minute 6.38 seconds 
 2.  Monica Ramirez (Andorra)     1:07.72               
 3.  Ines Remersaro (Uruguay)     1:08.03               
 4.  Anahit Barseghyan (Armenia)  1:08.19               
 5.  Angelique Trinquier (Monaco) 1:10.79

