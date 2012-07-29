Olympics-Women's swimming 100m backstroke heat 1 result

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Karen Vilorio of Honduras won heat 1 in the Olympic women's Swimming 100m backstroke with a time of 1:06.38 at the 2012 London Games on Sunday at the Aquatics Centre. Vilorio leads the Olympic women's swimming 100m backstroke heat 1 round with a time of 1:06.38. Andorra's Monica Ramirez is currently second with a time of 1:07.72 and Uruguay's Ines Remersaro is third with a time of 1:08.03 after the most recent heat. Results Table 1. Karen Vilorio (Honduras) 1 minute 6.38 seconds 2. Monica Ramirez (Andorra) 1:07.72 3. Ines Remersaro (Uruguay) 1:08.03 4. Anahit Barseghyan (Armenia) 1:08.19 5. Angelique Trinquier (Monaco) 1:10.79