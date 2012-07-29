FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's swimming 100m backstroke heat 3 result
#Olympics News
July 29, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's swimming 100m backstroke heat 3 result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jul 29 (Reuters) - Fernanda Gonzalez Ramirez of Mexico
won heat 3 of the Olympic women's swimming 100m backstroke heats
with a time of 1 minute 1.28 seconds at the 2012 London Games on
Sunday at the Aquatics Centre.
    
Results Table
 
1.  Fernanda Gonzalez (Mexico)               1:01.28 
2.  Alicja Tchorz (Poland)                   1:01.44            
  
3.  Carolina Colorado (Colombia)             1:01.81            
  
4.  Kimberly Buys (Belgium)                  1:01.92            
  
5.  Melissa Ingram (New Zealand)             1:01.94            
  
6.  Ekaterina Avramova (Bulgaria)            1:02.20            
  
7.  Therese Svendsen (Sweden)                1:03.11            
  
8.  Hoi Shun Stephanie Au (Hong Kong, China) 1:04.31

