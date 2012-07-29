Olympics-Women's swimming 100m backstroke heat 3 result

LONDON, Jul 29 (Reuters) - Fernanda Gonzalez Ramirez of Mexico won heat 3 of the Olympic women's swimming 100m backstroke heats with a time of 1 minute 1.28 seconds at the 2012 London Games on Sunday at the Aquatics Centre. Results Table 1. Fernanda Gonzalez (Mexico) 1:01.28 2. Alicja Tchorz (Poland) 1:01.44 3. Carolina Colorado (Colombia) 1:01.81 4. Kimberly Buys (Belgium) 1:01.92 5. Melissa Ingram (New Zealand) 1:01.94 6. Ekaterina Avramova (Bulgaria) 1:02.20 7. Therese Svendsen (Sweden) 1:03.11 8. Hoi Shun Stephanie Au (Hong Kong, China) 1:04.31