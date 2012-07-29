Olympics-Australia's Emily Seebohm wins women's swimming 100m backstroke Heat 4

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Emily Seebohm won Heat 4 of the Olympic women's swimming 100m backstroke at the Aquatics Centre in London with a time of 58.23 on Sunday at the 2012 London Games. Results Table Heat 4 1. Emily Seebohm (Australia) 58.23 seconds 2. Georgia Davies (Britain) 59.92 3. Zhao Jing (China) 59.97 4. Kirsty Coventry (Zimbabwe) 1:00.24 5. Arianna Barbieri (Italy) 1:00.25 6. Mie Nielsen (Denmark) 1:00.38 7. Duane Da Rocha (Spain) 1:00.57 8. Sharon van Rouwendaal (Netherlands) 1:00.61 Heat 3 1. Fernanda Gonzalez (Mexico) 1:01.28 2. Alicja Tchorz (Poland) 1:01.44 3. Carolina Colorado (Colombia) 1:01.81 4. Kimberly Buys (Belgium) 1:01.92 5. Melissa Ingram (New Zealand) 1:01.94 6. Ekaterina Avramova (Bulgaria) 1:02.20 7. Therese Svendsen (Sweden) 1:03.11 8. Stephanie Au Hoi Shun (Hong Kong, China) 1:04.31 Heat 1 1. Karen Vilorio (Honduras) 1:06.38 2. Monica Ramirez (Andorra) 1:07.72 3. Ines Remersaro (Uruguay) 1:08.03 4. Anahit Barseghyan (Armenia) 1:08.19 5. Angelique Trinquier (Monaco) 1:10.79