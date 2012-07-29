Olympics-Women's swimming 100m backstroke heats results

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Emily Seebohm was the top qualifier in the Olympic women's Swimming 100m backstroke heats at the 2012 London Games on Sunday with a time of 58.23 seconds at the Aquatics Centre in London. The other top qualifiers were the United States' Melissa Franklin with 59.37 and Australia's Belinda Hocking with 59.61. Results Table Heat 6 1. Melissa Franklin (U.S.) 59.37 seconds 2. Belinda Hocking (Australia) 59.61 3. Aya Terakawa (Japan) 59.82 4. Fu Yuanhui (China) 59.96 5. Simona Baumrtova (Czech Republic) 59.99 6. Alexianne Castel (France) 1:00.16 7. Jenny Mensing (Germany) 1:00.72 8. Laure Manaudou (France) 1:01.03 Heat 5 1. Anastasia Zueva (Russia) 59.88 2. Julia Wilkinson (Canada) 59.94 3. Rachel Bootsma (U.S.) 1:00.03 4. Gemma Spofforth (Britain) 1:00.05 5. Sinead Russell (Canada) 1:00.10 6. Daryna Zevina (Ukraine) 1:00.57 7. Fabiola Molina (Brazil) 1:01.40 8. Elena Gemo (Italy) 1:01.77 Heat 4 1. Emily Seebohm (Australia) 58.23 OR 2. Georgia Davies (Britain) 59.92 3. Zhao Jing (China) 59.97 4. Kirsty Coventry (Zimbabwe) 1:00.24 5. Arianna Barbieri (Italy) 1:00.25 6. Mie Nielsen (Denmark) 1:00.38 7. Duane Da Rocha (Spain) 1:00.57 8. Sharon van Rouwendaal (Netherlands) 1:00.61 Heat 3 1. Fernanda Gonzalez (Mexico) 1:01.28 2. Alicja Tchorz (Poland) 1:01.44 3. Carolina Colorado (Colombia) 1:01.81 4. Kimberly Buys (Belgium) 1:01.92 5. Melissa Ingram (New Zealand) 1:01.94 6. Ekaterina Avramova (Bulgaria) 1:02.20 7. Therese Svendsen (Sweden) 1:03.11 8. Stephanie Au Hoi Shun (Hong Kong, China) 1:04.31 Heat 2 1. Tao Li (Singapore) 1:01.60 2. Eyglo Osk Gustafsdottir (Iceland) 1:02.40 3. Melanie Nocher (Ireland) 1:02.44 4. Anja Carman (Slovenia) 1:02.68 5. Sanja Jovanovic (Croatia) 1:03.38 6. Eszter Povazsay (Hungary) 1:03.55 7. Yekaterina Rudenko (Kazakhstan) 1:03.64 8. Hazal Sarikaya (Turkey) 1:04.80 Heat 1 1. Karen Vilorio (Honduras) 1:06.38 2. Monica Ramirez (Andorra) 1:07.72 3. Ines Remersaro (Uruguay) 1:08.03 4. Anahit Barseghyan (Armenia) 1:08.19 5. Angelique Trinquier (Monaco) 1:10.79 Qualified for Next Round 1. Emily Seebohm (Australia) 58.23 OR seconds 2. Melissa Franklin (U.S.) 59.37 3. Belinda Hocking (Australia) 59.61 4. Aya Terakawa (Japan) 59.82 5. Anastasia Zueva (Russia) 59.88 6. Georgia Davies (Britain) 59.92 7. Julia Wilkinson (Canada) 59.94 8. Fu Yuanhui (China) 59.96 9. Zhao Jing (China) 59.97 10. Simona Baumrtova (Czech Republic) 59.99 11. Rachel Bootsma (U.S.) 1:00.03 12. Gemma Spofforth (Britain) 1:00.05 13. Sinead Russell (Canada) 1:00.10 14. Alexianne Castel (France) 1:00.16 15. Kirsty Coventry (Zimbabwe) 1:00.24 16. Arianna Barbieri (Italy) 1:00.25