LONDON, Jul 29 (Reuters) - Breeja Larson of the United States won heat 5 of the Olympic women's swimming 100m breaststroke heats with a time of 1 minute 6.58 seconds at the 2012 London Games on Sunday. Heat 5 1. Breeja Larson (U.S.) 1:06.58 2. Satomi Suzuki (Japan) 1:07.08 3. Rikke Pedersen (Denmark) 1:07.23 4. Tera Van Beilen (Canada) 1:07.85 5. Liu Xiaoyu (China) 1:07.99 6. Joline Hostman (Sweden) 1:08.28 7. Caroline Ruhnau (Germany) 1:08.43 8. Kate Haywood (Britain) 1:09.22