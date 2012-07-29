Olympics-Women's Swimming 100m breaststroke heat 6 results

LONDON, Jul 29 (Reuters) - The United States' Rebecca Soni was the top qualifier in heat 6 of the Olympic women's swimming 100m breaststroke at the 2012 London Games on Sunday with a time of 1:05.75. Results Table Heat 6 1. Rebecca Soni (U.S.) 1 minute 5.75 seconds 2. Julia Efimova (Russia) 1:06.51 3. Sarah Poewe (Germany) 1:07.12 4. Jennie Johansson (Sweden) 1:07.14 5. Moniek Nijhuis (Netherlands) 1:08.31 6. Siobhan-Marie O'Connor (Britain) 1:08.32 7. Daria Deeva (Russia) 1:08.44 8. Concepcion Badillo Diaz (Spain) 1:12.58 (Editing by David Cutler)