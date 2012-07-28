Olympics-Women's swimming 100m butterfly heat 6 results

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - The United States' Dana Vollmer was the top qualifier in heat 6 of the Olympic women's swimming 100m butterfly heats at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with a time of 56.25 at the Aquatics Centre in London. The other top qualifiers were the United States' Dana Vollmer with 56.25, China's Lu Ying with 57.17 and Australia's Alicia Coutts with 57.36. Results Table Heat 6 1. Dana Vollmer (U.S.) 56.25 seconds 2. Lu Ying (China) 57.17 3. Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark) 57.64 4. Jiao Liuyang (China) 57.71 5. Claire Donahue (U.S.) 58.06 6. Kimberly Buys (Belgium) 58.79 7. Ingvild Snildal (Norway) 59.01 8. Daynara Paula (Brazil) 1:00.14 Heat 5 1. Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden) 57.45 2. Ellen Gandy (Britain) 58.25 3. Inge Dekker (Netherlands) 58.30 4. Ilaria Bianchi (Italy) 58.42 5. Martina Granstroem (Sweden) 58.70 6. Katerine Savard (Canada) 58.76 7. Amit Ivry (Israel) 58.78 8. Natsumi Hoshi (Japan) 59.06 Heat 4 1. Alicia Coutts (Australia) 57.36 2. Francesca Halsall (Britain) 58.23 3. Li Tao (Singapore) 58.34 4. Aliaksandra Herasimenia (Belarus) 58.50 5. Yuka Kato (Japan) 58.72 6. Kristel Vourna (Greece) 58.74 7. Alexandra Wenk (Germany) 58.85 8. Jessicah Schipper (Australia) 59.17 Heat 3 1. Irina Bespalova (Russia) 58.79 2. Otylia Jedrzejczak (Poland) 59.31 3. Denisa Smolenova (Slovakia) 59.48 4. Emilia Pikkarainen (Finland) 59.55 5. Hannah Wilson (Hong Kong, China) 59.59 6. Liliana Szilagyi (Hungary) 1:00.34 7. Sara Oliveira (Portugal) 1:00.44 8. Birgit Koschischek (Austria) 1:00.54 Heat 2 1. Danielle Villars (Switzerland) 59.42 1. Judit Ignacio (Spain) 59.42 3. Sara Isakovic (Slovenia) 59.86 4. Sarah Blake Bateman (Iceland) 59.87 5. Triin Aljand (Estonia) 1:00.43 6. Justine Bruno (France) 1:01.14 7. Dalia Torrez (Nicaragua) 1:05.42 Heat 1 1. Noel Borshi (Albania) 1:05.49 2. Dorian McMenemy (Dominican Republic) 1:05.78 3. Marie Laura Meza (Costa Rica) 1:07.01 Qualified for next round 1. Dana Vollmer (U.S.) 56.25 seconds 2. Lu Ying (China) 57.17 3. Alicia Coutts (Australia) 57.36 4. Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden) 57.45 5. Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark) 57.64 6. Jiao Liuyang (China) 57.71 7. Claire Donahue (U.S.) 58.06 8. Francesca Halsall (Britain) 58.23 9. Ellen Gandy (Britain) 58.25 10. Inge Dekker (Netherlands) 58.30 11. Li Tao (Singapore) 58.34 12. Ilaria Bianchi (Italy) 58.42 13. Aliaksandra Herasimenia (Belarus) 58.50 14. Martina Granstroem (Sweden) 58.70 15. Yuka Kato (Japan) 58.72 16. Kristel Vourna (Greece) 58.74