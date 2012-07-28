FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Women's Swimming 100m butterfly semifinal results
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Women's Swimming 100m butterfly semifinal results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Women's swimming 100m butterfly
semi-finals at the 2012 London Games at the Aquatics Centre in
London on Saturday.
 Results Table
 Semifinal 1
 1.  Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden)         57.27         
 2.  Lu Ying (China)                   57.51         
 3.  Jiao Liuyang (China)              58.04         
 4.  Li Tao (Singapore)                58.18         
 5.  Yuka Kato (Japan)                 58.26         
 6.  Aliaksandra Herasimenia (Belarus) 58.41         
 7.  Francesca Halsall (Britain)       58.52         
 8.  Katerine Savard (Canada)          59.22         
 
 Semifinal 2
 1.  Dana Vollmer (U.S.)               56.36 seconds 
 2.  Alicia Coutts (Australia)         56.85         
 3.  Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark)        57.25         
 4.  Claire Donahue (U.S.)             57.42         
 5.  Ellen Gandy (Britain)             57.66         
 6.  Ilaria Bianchi (Italy)            57.79         
 7.  Kristel Vourna (Greece)           58.31         
 8.  Martina Granstroem (Sweden)       58.95         
 Qualified for Next Round
 1.  Dana Vollmer (U.S.)        56.36 seconds 
 2.  Alicia Coutts (Australia)  56.85         
 3.  Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark) 57.25         
 4.  Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden)  57.27         
 5.  Claire Donahue (U.S.)      57.42         
 6.  Lu Ying (China)            57.51         
 7.  Ellen Gandy (Britain)      57.66         
 8.  Ilaria Bianchi (Italy)     57.79         

 (Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.