Olympics-Women's Swimming 100m butterfly semifinal results

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Women's swimming 100m butterfly semi-finals at the 2012 London Games at the Aquatics Centre in London on Saturday. Results Table Semifinal 1 1. Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden) 57.27 2. Lu Ying (China) 57.51 3. Jiao Liuyang (China) 58.04 4. Li Tao (Singapore) 58.18 5. Yuka Kato (Japan) 58.26 6. Aliaksandra Herasimenia (Belarus) 58.41 7. Francesca Halsall (Britain) 58.52 8. Katerine Savard (Canada) 59.22 Semifinal 2 1. Dana Vollmer (U.S.) 56.36 seconds 2. Alicia Coutts (Australia) 56.85 3. Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark) 57.25 4. Claire Donahue (U.S.) 57.42 5. Ellen Gandy (Britain) 57.66 6. Ilaria Bianchi (Italy) 57.79 7. Kristel Vourna (Greece) 58.31 8. Martina Granstroem (Sweden) 58.95 Qualified for Next Round 1. Dana Vollmer (U.S.) 56.36 seconds 2. Alicia Coutts (Australia) 56.85 3. Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark) 57.25 4. Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden) 57.27 5. Claire Donahue (U.S.) 57.42 6. Lu Ying (China) 57.51 7. Ellen Gandy (Britain) 57.66 8. Ilaria Bianchi (Italy) 57.79 (Editing by Eric Walsh)