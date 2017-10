LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Dana Vollmer of the United States won the gold medal in the women’s 100 metres butterfly at the London Olympics in a world record time of 55.98 seconds on Sunday.

China’s Lu Ying finished second while Australia’s Alicia Coutts was third behind Vollmer who broke the previous record of 56.06 seconds set by Sweden’s Sara Sjostrom in 2009.