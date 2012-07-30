FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's swimming 200m freestyle results
#Olympics News
July 30, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's swimming 200m freestyle results

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Italy's Federica Pellegrini was
the top qualifier in the Olympic women's swimming 200m freestyle
heats at the 2012 London Games on Monday with a time of 1:57.16
at the Aquatics Centre in London. 
    The other top qualifiers were the United States' Allison
Schmitt with 1:57.33 and the United States' Melissa Franklin
with 1:57.62.
 
 Results Table
 
 Heat 5
 1.  Allison Schmitt (U.S.)            1 minute 57.33 seconds 
 2.  Melanie Costa (Spain)             1:57.79                
 3.  Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden)         1:58.03                
 4.  Kylie Palmer (Australia)          1:58.16                
 5.  Silke Lippok (Germany)            1:58.59                
 6.  Sara Isakovic (Slovenia)          1:58.96                
 7.  Karin Prinsloo (South Africa)     1:59.24                
 8.  Agnes Mutina (Hungary)            1:59.56                
 Heat 4
 1.  Caitlin McClatchey (Britain)      1:58.03                
 2.  Bronte Barratt (Australia)        1:58.12                
 3.  Camille Muffat (France)           1:58.49                
 4.  Wang Shijia (China)               1:58.73                
 5.  Hanae Ito (Japan)                 1:58.93                
 6.  Nina Rangelova (Bulgaria)         1:59.21                
 7.  Song Wenyan (China)               1:59.47                
 .  Femke Heemskerk (Netherlands)      DNS                    
 Heat 3
 1.  Federica Pellegrini (Italy)       1:57.16                
 2.  Melissa Franklin (U.S.)           1:57.62                
 3.  Veronika Popova (Russia)          1:57.79                
 4.  Barbara Jardin (Canada)           1:57.92                
 5.  Samantha Cheverton (Canada)       1:58.11                
 6.  Rebecca Turner (Britain)          1:58.98                
 7.  Ophelie-Cyrielle Etienne (France) 1:59.15                
 8.  Sze Hang Yu (Hong Kong, China)    1:59.92                
 Heat 2
 1.  Pernille Blume (Denmark)          2:00.91                
 2.  Camelia Potec (Romania)           2:01.15                
 3.  Liliana Ibanez (Mexico)           2:01.36                
 4.  Anna Stylianou (Cyprus)           2:01.87                
 5.  Katarina Filova (Slovakia)        2:02.03                
 6.  Joerdis Steinegger (Austria)      2:02.39                
 7.  Hanna-Maria Seppaelae (Finland)   2:04.21                
 .   Grainne Murphy (Ireland)          DNS                    
 Heat 1
 1.  Nathanan Junkrajang (Thailand)    2:02.49                
 2.  Danielle Villars (Switzerland)    2:03.55                
 3.  Baek Il Joo (Korea)               2:04.32                
 4.  Heather Arseth (Mauritius)        2:07.81                
 5.  Aurelie Fanchette (Seychelles)    2:23.49                
 Qualified for Next Round
 1.   Federica Pellegrini (Italy)  1 minute 57.16 seconds 
 2.   Allison Schmitt (U.S.)       1:57.33                
 3.   Melissa Franklin (U.S.)      1:57.62                
 4.   Veronika Popova (Russia)     1:57.79                
 4.   Melanie Costa (Spain)        1:57.79                
 6.   Barbara Jardin (Canada)      1:57.92                
 7.   Caitlin McClatchey (Britain) 1:58.03                
 7.   Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden)    1:58.03                
 9.   Samantha Cheverton (Canada)  1:58.11                
 10.  Bronte Barratt (Australia)   1:58.12                
 11.  Kylie Palmer (Australia)     1:58.16                
 12.  Camille Muffat (France)      1:58.49                
 13.  Silke Lippok (Germany)       1:58.59                
 14.  Wang Shijia (China)          1:58.73                
 15.  Hanae Ito (Japan)            1:58.93                
 16.  Sara Isakovic (Slovenia)     1:58.96

