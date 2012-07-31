FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's swimming 200m freestyle gold medal results
July 31, 2012 / 7:01 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Women's swimming 200m freestyle gold medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Allison Schmitt of the United
States won the gold medal in the women's swimming 200m freestyle
event on Tuesday. France's Camille Muffat won the silver and
Australia's Bronte Barratt won the bronze.
 
 Results Table
 
 1. Allison Schmitt (U.S.)       1 minute 53.61 seconds 
 2. Camille Muffat (France)      1:55.58                
 3. Bronte Barratt (Australia)   1:55.81                
 4. Missy Franklin (U.S.)        1:55.82                
 5. Federica Pellegrini (Italy)  1:56.73                
 6. Veronika Popova (Russia)     1:57.25                
 7. Caitlin McClatchey (Britain) 1:57.60                
 8. Kylie Palmer (Australia)     1:57.68

