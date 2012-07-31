Olympics-Women's swimming 200m freestyle gold medal results

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Allison Schmitt of the United States won the gold medal in the women's swimming 200m freestyle event on Tuesday. France's Camille Muffat won the silver and Australia's Bronte Barratt won the bronze. Results Table 1. Allison Schmitt (U.S.) 1 minute 53.61 seconds 2. Camille Muffat (France) 1:55.58 3. Bronte Barratt (Australia) 1:55.81 4. Missy Franklin (U.S.) 1:55.82 5. Federica Pellegrini (Italy) 1:56.73 6. Veronika Popova (Russia) 1:57.25 7. Caitlin McClatchey (Britain) 1:57.60 8. Kylie Palmer (Australia) 1:57.68