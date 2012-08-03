FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Franklin of U.S. wins women's 200m backstroke gold- results
August 3, 2012

Olympics-Franklin of U.S. wins women's 200m backstroke gold- results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The United States' Missy Franklin
won the Olympic gold medal in the women's swimming 200m
backstroke on Friday.
    Franklin finished with a world record time of 2:04.06  while
Russia's Anastasia Zueva won the silver Elizabeth Beisel of the
United States won the bronze.
 Results Table
 
 1. Melissa Franklin (U.S.)      2 minutes 4.06 seconds 
 2. Anastasia Zueva (Russia)     2:05.92                
 3. Elizabeth Beisel (U.S.)      2:06.55                
 4. Elizabeth Simmonds (Britain) 2:07.26                
 5. Meagen Nay (Australia)       2:07.43                
 6. Kirsty Coventry (Zimbabwe)   2:08.18                
 7. Alexianne Castel (France)    2:08.43                
 8. Sinead Russell (Canada)      2:09.86

