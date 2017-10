LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Missy Franklin of the United States won the women’s 200 metres backstroke gold medal in world record time at the London Olympic Games on Friday.

Franklin clocked two minutes, 04.06 seconds to beat the 2:04.81 set by Zimbabwe’s Kirsty Coventry at the 2009 world championships in Rome to win gold ahead of Russia’s Anastasia Zueva, who won silver, while Elizabeth Beisel of the U.S. clinched bronze.