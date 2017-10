Aug 2 (Reuters) - Rebecca Soni of the United States won the women’s 200 metres breaststroke gold medal in world record time at the London Olympics on Thursday.

Soni clocked two minutes, 19.59 seconds to eclipse the 2:20.00 she set in the London Games semi-finals on Wednesday to clinch gold ahead of Japan’s Satomi Suzuki, who won silver, while Russia’s Iuliia Efimova won bronze.