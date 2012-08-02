Olympics-Women's swimming 200m breaststroke medal results

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Rebecca Soni of the United States won the Olympic gold medal in the women's swimming 200m breaststroke on Thursday. Japan's Satomi Suzuki won the silver and Russia's Yulia Efimova won the bronze. Results Table 1. Rebecca Soni (U.S.) 2 minutes 19.59 seconds 2. Satomi Suzuki (Japan) 2:20.72 3. Yuliya Efimova (Russia) 2:20.92 4. Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark) 2:21.65 5. Martha McCabe (Canada) 2:23.16 6. Micah Lawrence (U.S.) 2:23.27 7. Suzaan van Biljon (South Africa) 2:23.72 8. Sally Foster (Australia) 2:26.00