Olympics-Women's swimming 200m breaststroke medal results
August 2, 2012 / 7:11 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's swimming 200m breaststroke medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Rebecca Soni of the United States
won the Olympic gold medal in the women's swimming 200m
breaststroke on Thursday. Japan's Satomi Suzuki won the silver
and Russia's Yulia Efimova won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1. Rebecca Soni (U.S.)              2 minutes 19.59 seconds 
 2. Satomi Suzuki (Japan)            2:20.72                 
 3. Yuliya Efimova (Russia)          2:20.92                 
 4. Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark)  2:21.65                 
 5. Martha McCabe (Canada)           2:23.16                 
 6. Micah Lawrence (U.S.)            2:23.27                 
 7. Suzaan van Biljon (South Africa) 2:23.72                 
 8. Sally Foster (Australia)         2:26.00

