UPDATE 1-Olympics-Swimming-China's Jiao wins 200m butterfly gold

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China’s Jiao Liuyang stormed home on the last lap to win the women’s metres butterfly gold medal at the London Olympics on Wednesday.

Jiao was second when she turned for home but surged clear of her rivals to win in a time of two minutes 04.06 seconds and add the Olympic gold to the world title she won last year.

Spain’s Mireia Belmonte Garcia held on to take the silver after leading with one lap to go while Natsumi Hoshi of Japan was third.

Liu Zige, who beat her countrywoman Jiao for gold in Beijing four years ago, finished eighth. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)