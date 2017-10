LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's Jiao Liuyang won the gold medal in the women's swimming 200m butterfly on Wednesday. Spain's Mireia Belmonte won the silver and Japan's Natsumi Hoshi won the bronze. Results Table 1. Jiao Liuyang (China) 2 minutes 4.06 seconds 2. Mireia Belmonte (Spain) 2:05.25 3. Natsumi Hoshi (Japan) 2:05.48 4. Kathleen Hersey (U.S.) 2:05.78 5. Camille Adams (U.S.) 2:06.78 6. Jemma Lowe (Britain) 2:06.80 7. Zsuzsanna Jakabos (Hungary) 2:07.33 8. Liu Zige (China) 2:07.77