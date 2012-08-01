UPDATE 2-Olympics-Swimming-China's Jiao takes butterfly crown

(Adds detail, quotes)

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China’s Jiao Liuyang stormed home on the last lap to win the women’s 200 metres butterfly gold medal at the London Olympics on Wednesday, in the process beating the compatriot who relegated her to silver four years ago.

Jiao was second when she turned for home but surged clear of her rivals to win in a time of two minutes 04.06 seconds, an Olympic record, adding a gold medal to the world title she won last year.

Spain’s Mireia Belmonte, who is competing in six events in London, held on to take silver and Spain’s first medal of the Games after leading with one lap to go.

“I feel very content and emotional,” said Belmonte.

When asked if she expected to finish second, she replied: “No! It was very difficult.”

Natsumi Hoshi of Japan took bronze.

Jiao, tears rolling down her face as she collected her gold, had a reputation in her homeland for always being the runner-up. In Beijing four years ago she took silver after Liu Zige, who holds the world record of 2:01:81 for the event, got gold.

Liu, who had said after the heats that she did not feel on top form, finished eighth. (Reporting by Julian Linden and Rosalba O‘Brien; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)