Olympics-Women's swimming 200m individual medley final results

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - China's Ye Shiwen won the Olympic gold medal in the women's swimming 200m individual medley on Tuesday. Australia's Alicia Coutts won the silver and Caitlin Leverenz of the United States won the bronze. Results Table 1. Ye Shiwen (China) 2 minutes 7.57 seconds 2. Alicia Coutts (Australia) 2:08.15 3. Caitlin Leverenz (U.S.) 2:08.95 4. Stephanie Rice (Australia) 2:09.55 5. Ariana Kukors (U.S.) 2:09.83 6. Kirsty Coventry (Zimbabwe) 2:11.13 7. Hannah Miley (Britain) 2:11.29 8. Katinka Hosszu (Hungary) 2:14.19