Olympics-Women's swimming 200m individual medley final results
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's swimming 200m individual medley final results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - China's Ye Shiwen won the
Olympic gold medal in the women's swimming 200m individual
medley on Tuesday. Australia's Alicia Coutts won the silver and
Caitlin Leverenz of the United States won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1. Ye Shiwen (China)          2 minutes 7.57 seconds 
 2. Alicia Coutts (Australia)  2:08.15                
 3. Caitlin Leverenz (U.S.)    2:08.95                
 4. Stephanie Rice (Australia) 2:09.55                
 5. Ariana Kukors (U.S.)       2:09.83                
 6. Kirsty Coventry (Zimbabwe) 2:11.13                
 7. Hannah Miley (Britain)     2:11.29                
 8. Katinka Hosszu (Hungary)   2:14.19

