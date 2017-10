LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's Thi Anh Vien Nguyen won heat 1 of the Olympic women's swimming 400m individual medley heats with a time of 4:50.32 at the 2012 London Games on Saturday at the Aquatics Centre in London. Results Table 1. Thi Anh Vien Nguyen (Vietnam) 4 minutes 50.32 seconds 2. Susana Escobar (Mexico) 4:50.57 3. Noora Laukkanen (Finland) 4:53.54 4. Anum Bunday (Pakistan) 5:34.64