Olympics-China's Ye Shiwen wins women's Swimming 400m individual medley final ; breaks world record
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 8:41 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-China's Ye Shiwen wins women's Swimming 400m individual medley final ; breaks world record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - China's Ye Shiwen won the
Olympic gold medal in the women's Swimming 400m individual
medley at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
Ye finished with a world record time of 4:28.43 at the Aquatics
Centre in London to claim China's fourth gold medal of the
games.
The United States' Elizabeth Beisel won the silver with a time
of 4:31.27 and China's Li Xuanxu won the bronze with a time of
4:32.91.
China now has six medals at the games with the United States
collecting its fourth.
Results Table
 
1.  Ye Shiwen (China)          4 minutes 28.43 WR seconds 
2.  Elizabeth Beisel (U.S.)    4:31.27                    
3.  Li Xuanxu (China)          4:32.91                    
4.  Katinka Hosszu (Hungary)   4:33.49                    
5.  Hannah Miley (Britain)     4:34.17                    
6.  Stephanie Rice (Australia) 4:35.49                    
6=. Caitlin Leverenz (U.S.)    4:35.49                    
8.  Mireia Belmonte (Spain)    4:35.62                    

 (Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
