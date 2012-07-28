Olympics-Swimming-Australia sets early pace in women's relay

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Australia stormed into the final of the women’s 4x100 metres freestyle final on Saturday when they clocked the fastest time in the morning heats.

The quartet of Emily Seebohm, Brittany Elmslie, Yolane Kukla and Libby Trickett won their heat in a combined time of three minutes, 36.34 seconds.

The United States were second, just 0.19 behind, with the defending Olympic champions, the Netherlands third, and China fourth.

The eight countries that qualified for the final were separated by less than two seconds but should all go much faster in the evening after resting their best swimmers for the heats.