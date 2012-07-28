FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Australia won the women's swimming 4 x 100m freestyle relay final
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 8:36 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Australia won the women's swimming 4 x 100m freestyle relay final

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Australia won the Olympic gold
medal in the women's swimming 4 x 100m freestyle relay at the
2012 London Games on Saturday.
    Australia finished with a time of 3:33.15 at the Aquatics
Centre in London to claim Australia's first gold medal of the
games.
    The Netherlands won the silver with a time of 3:33.79 and
The United States won the bronze with a time of 3:34.24.
    Australia now have one medal at the games with The
Netherlands collecting their first and The United States
collecting their fifth.
Results Table
    1. Australia
    Alicia Coutts/Cate Campbell/Brittany Elmslie/Melanie
Schlanger 3 minutes 33.15 seconds (Olympic Record) 
    2. Netherlands
    Inge Dekker/Marleen Veldhuis/Femke Heemskerk/Ranomi
Kromowidjojo 3:33.79                    
    3. U.S.
    Melissa Franklin/Jessica Hardy/Lia Neal/Allison Schmitt     
           3:34.24                    
    4. China
    Tang Yi/Qiu Yuhan/Wang Haibing/Pang Jiaying                 
          3:36.75                    
    5. Britain
    Amy Smith/Francesca Halsall/Jessica Ashley Lloyd/Caitlin
McClatchey  3:37.02                    
    6. Denmark
    Pernille Blume/Mie Nielsen/Lotte Friis/Jeanette Ottesen     
        3:37.45                    
    7. Japan
    Haruka Ueda/Yayoi Matsumoto/Miki Uchida/Hanae Ito           
          3:37.96                    
    Sweden
Michelle Coleman/Sarah Sjoestroem/Ida Marko-Varga/Gabriella
Fagundez  (disqualified)                        

 (Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.