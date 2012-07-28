Olympics-Australia won the women's swimming 4 x 100m freestyle relay final

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Australia won the Olympic gold medal in the women's swimming 4 x 100m freestyle relay at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Australia finished with a time of 3:33.15 at the Aquatics Centre in London to claim Australia's first gold medal of the games. The Netherlands won the silver with a time of 3:33.79 and The United States won the bronze with a time of 3:34.24. Australia now have one medal at the games with The Netherlands collecting their first and The United States collecting their fifth. Results Table 1. Australia Alicia Coutts/Cate Campbell/Brittany Elmslie/Melanie Schlanger 3 minutes 33.15 seconds (Olympic Record) 2. Netherlands Inge Dekker/Marleen Veldhuis/Femke Heemskerk/Ranomi Kromowidjojo 3:33.79 3. U.S. Melissa Franklin/Jessica Hardy/Lia Neal/Allison Schmitt 3:34.24 4. China Tang Yi/Qiu Yuhan/Wang Haibing/Pang Jiaying 3:36.75 5. Britain Amy Smith/Francesca Halsall/Jessica Ashley Lloyd/Caitlin McClatchey 3:37.02 6. Denmark Pernille Blume/Mie Nielsen/Lotte Friis/Jeanette Ottesen 3:37.45 7. Japan Haruka Ueda/Yayoi Matsumoto/Miki Uchida/Hanae Ito 3:37.96 Sweden Michelle Coleman/Sarah Sjoestroem/Ida Marko-Varga/Gabriella Fagundez (disqualified) (Editing by Eric Beech)