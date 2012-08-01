Olympics-Women's swimming 4 x 200m freestyle relay final results

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The United States won the Olympic gold medal in the women's swimming 4 x 200m freestyle relay on Wednesday. Australia won the silver and France won the bronze. Results Table 1. U.S. Melissa Franklin/Dana Vollmer/Shannon Vreeland/Allison Schmitt 7 minutes 42.92 seconds 2. Australia Bronte Barratt/Melanie Schlanger/Kylie Palmer/Alicia Coutts 7:44.41 3. France Camille Muffat/Charlotte Bonnet/Ophelie-Cyrielle Etienne/Coralie Balmy 7:47.49 4. Canada Barbara Jardin/Samantha Cheverton/Amanda Reason/Brittany Maclean 7:50.65 5. Britain Caitlin McClatchey/Rebecca Turner/Hannah Miley/Joanne Jackson 7:52.37 6. China Wang Shijia/Ye Shiwen/Liu Jing/Tang Yi 7:53.11 7. Italy Alice Mizzau/Alice Nesti/Diletta Carli/Federica Pellegrini 7:56.30 8. Japan Haruka Ueda/Hanae Ito/Yayoi Matsumoto/Aya Takano 7:56.73