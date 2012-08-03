Olympics-Swimming-Kromowidjojo fastest qualifier for 50m freestyle final

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands set the fastest time in the semi-finals of the women’s 50 metres freestyle on Friday to stay on course to complete the sprint double at the London Olympics.

Back in the water after winning the 100 gold the previous night, Kromowidjojo exploded off the blocks and charged through her single lap in a time of 24.07 seconds to book her place in Saturday’s final.

“I felt really great and it was a good race and then in the end I felt ahead,” said Kromowidjojo, bidding to become the first Dutchwoman to win the 50-100 sprint double since Inge de Bruijn at Sydney in 2000.

“The semi-finals are about getting further and the final is what it is all about.”

Aliaksandra Herasimenia of Belarus, the silver medalist behind Kromowidjojo in the 100, was second fastest in 24.45.

Marleen Veldhuis of the Netherlands was third in 24.50 and Germany’s Britta Steffen, the defending Olympic champion and world record holder, was fourth.

“I will not have great hopes but I am glad that I at least made it into the finals,” Steffen said.

"You can see that Ranomi is untouchable for everyone and that is ok. Such examples always existed."