Olympics-Women's swimming 50m freestyle semi-finals results
#Olympics News
August 3, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's swimming 50m freestyle semi-finals results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The top qualifiers in the women's
swimming 50m freestyle semi-final were Ranomi Kromowidjojo of
the Netherlands, Belarus' Aliaksandra Herasimenia and Marleen
Veldhuis of the Netherlands.
 
 Results Table
 
 Semifinal 2
 1.  Ranomi Kromowidjojo (Netherlands)    24.07 seconds 
 2.  Aliaksandra Herasimenia (Belarus)    24.45         
 3.  Francesca Halsall (Britain)          24.63         
 4.  Bronte Campbell (Australia)          24.94         
 4.  Anna Santamans (France)              24.94         
 6.  Jeanette Ottesen Gray (Denmark)      24.99         
 7.  Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden)            25.08         
 8.  Theodora Drakou (Greece)             25.28         

 Semifinal 1
 1.  Marleen Veldhuis (Netherlands)       24.50         
 2.  Britta Steffen (Germany)             24.57         
 3.  Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace (Bahamas) 24.64         
 4.  Jessica Hardy (U.S.)                 24.68         
 5.  Therese Alshammar (Sweden)           24.71         
 6.  Amy Smith (Britain)                  24.87         
 7.  Cate Campbell (Australia)            25.01         
 8.  Victoria Poon (Canada)               25.17         

 Qualified for Next Round
 1.  Ranomi Kromowidjojo (Netherlands)    24.07 seconds 
 2.  Aliaksandra Herasimenia (Belarus)    24.45         
 3.  Marleen Veldhuis (Netherlands)       24.50         
 4.  Britta Steffen (Germany)             24.57         
 5.  Francesca Halsall (Britain)          24.63         
 6.  Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace (Bahamas) 24.64         
 7.  Jessica Hardy (U.S.)                 24.68         
 8.  Therese Alshammar (Sweden)           24.71

