Olympics-Women's swimming 50m freestyle medal results

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' Ranomi Kromowidjojo won the Olympic gold medal in the women's swimming 50m freestyle on Saturday. Belarus' Aliaksandra Herasimenia won the silver and the Netherlands' Marleen Veldhuis won the bronze. Results Table 1. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (Netherlands) 24.05 seconds 2. Aliaksandra Herasimenia (Belarus) 24.28 3. Marleen Veldhuis (Netherlands) 24.39 4. Britta Steffen (Germany) 24.46 5. Francesca Halsall (Britain) 24.47 6. Therese Alshammar (Sweden) 24.61 7. Jessica Hardy (U.S.) 24.62 8. Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace (Bahamas) 24.69