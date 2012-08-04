FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2012 / 6:51 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Women's swimming 50m freestyle medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' Ranomi
Kromowidjojo won the Olympic gold medal in the women's swimming
50m freestyle on Saturday. Belarus' Aliaksandra Herasimenia won
the silver and the Netherlands' Marleen Veldhuis won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (Netherlands)    24.05 seconds 
 2. Aliaksandra Herasimenia (Belarus)    24.28         
 3. Marleen Veldhuis (Netherlands)       24.39         
 4. Britta Steffen (Germany)             24.46         
 5. Francesca Halsall (Britain)          24.47         
 6. Therese Alshammar (Sweden)           24.61         
 7. Jessica Hardy (U.S.)                 24.62         
 8. Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace (Bahamas) 24.69

