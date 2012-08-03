Olympics-Ledecky of U.S. wins women's swimming 800m freestyle - results

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The United States' Katie Ledecky won the Olympic gold medal in the women's swimming 800m freestyle on Friday. Spain's Mireia Belmonte won the silver and Britain's Rebecca Adlington took the bronze medal. Results Table 1. Katie Ledecky (U.S.) 8 minutes 14.63 seconds 2. Mireia Belmonte (Spain) 8:18.76 3. Rebecca Adlington (Britain) 8:20.32 4. Lauren Boyle (New Zealand) 8:22.72 5. Lotte Friis (Denmark) 8:23.86 6. Boglarka Kapas (Hungary) 8:23.89 7. Coralie Balmy (France) 8:29.26 8. Andreina Pinto (Venezuela) 8:29.28