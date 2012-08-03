FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Ledecky of U.S. wins women's swimming 800m freestyle - results
#Olympics News
August 3, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Ledecky of U.S. wins women's swimming 800m freestyle - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The United States' Katie Ledecky
won the Olympic gold medal in the women's swimming 800m
freestyle on Friday.
   Spain's Mireia Belmonte won the silver and Britain's Rebecca
Adlington took the bronze medal.
 Results Table
 
 1. Katie Ledecky (U.S.)        8 minutes 14.63 seconds 
 2. Mireia Belmonte (Spain)     8:18.76                 
 3. Rebecca Adlington (Britain) 8:20.32                 
 4. Lauren Boyle (New Zealand)  8:22.72                 
 5. Lotte Friis (Denmark)       8:23.86                 
 6. Boglarka Kapas (Hungary)    8:23.89                 
 7. Coralie Balmy (France)      8:29.26                 
 8. Andreina Pinto (Venezuela)  8:29.28

