FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Synchronised Swimming-Russia take team gold to sweep titles
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 10, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Synchronised Swimming-Russia take team gold to sweep titles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s synchronised swimmers swept to gold on Friday with an impeccably executed team routine punctuated by military drumbeats and spectacular acrobatic jumps, marking their fourth consecutive clean sweep at the Games.

China, an emerging force in the sport, pipped Spain to claim silver.

The Russians, who have won every duet and team gold since the Sydney Games, scored 98.93 points out of a possible 100 for their “free” routine, a sequence which is not prescribed and in which swimmers show off their creative and technical skills.

Friday’s result was added to their top-scoring routine in the team technical round, taking them to a total of 197.03 points and an Olympic title.

Russia had already won gold in the synchronised swimming duet segment earlier this week.

China have shown dramatic improvement under Japanese-born coach Masayo Imura, known as the “mother of synchro” and scored 194.01 points to take the country’s first silver in the sport.

Spain, silver medallists in the duet segment, were denied second spot by a fractionally lower synchronisation score than their Chinese rivals, despite an ocean-inspired routine - swimmers in fish-scale suits - that had the crowd roaring approval at movements imitating crab pincers and ocean waves.

Japan missed out on the podium, ending the Games without a synchronised swimming medal for the first time since the sport was introduced at the Olympic Games in 1984. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.