FACTBOX-Olympics-Swimming-Michael Phelps medal tally

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Factbox on United States swimmer Michael Phelps' Olympic medal tally after he completed his final race in his career with gold in the men's 4x100 metres medley relay at the London Games on Saturday. Athens, 2004 Gold 100 metres butterfly 200 butterfly 200 individual medley 400 individual medley 4x200 freestyle relay 4x100 medley relay Bronze 200 freestyle 4x100 freestyle relay - - - - Beijing, 2008 Gold 100 metres butterfly 200 butterfly 200 individual medley 400 individual medley 200 freestyle 4x100 freestyle relay 4x200 freestyle relay 4x100 medley relay - - - - London, 2012 Gold 100 metres butterfly 200 individual medley 4x200 freestyle relay 4x100 medley relay Silver 200 butterfly 4x100 freestyle relay Total = 22; Gold = 18; Silver = 2; Bronze = 2 (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)