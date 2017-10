LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Syrian athletes have arrived in London and will compete at the 2012 Olympic Games, an International Olympic Committee official said on Monday.

“They arrived as planned and are ready to compete. Some officials decided not to come and that avoids a lot of problems,” Pere Miro, the official in charge of relations with national Olympic committees, told Reuters. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin.)