July 25, 2012 / 4:14 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Syrian delegation sign Olympic "truce wall"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - The Olympic delegation from Syria, currently in the midst of a bloody civil conflict, on Wednesday joined other teams at the London Games who have signed a “truce wall” aimed at promoting global peace.

Syrian chef de mission Maher Khyyata signed the wall, a series of glass panes in the Olympic village, as some 30 team members waved the national flag. They made no comment to the media.

A 16-month revolt against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has moved from an insurgency in remote provinces into an all-out civil war. The battle for control is now at the two main cities, Aleppo and the capital, Damascus.

Officials had been uncertain about whether the Syrian team would be able to participate at all.

On Monday, a tribute to the 11 Israeli team members killed at the 1972 Munich Games took place at the wall. (Reporting by Luke MacGregor; Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

